Rhythm City star Brian ‘Bruno’ Majola dies

Actor and kwaito star Brian “Bruno” Majola has died.

His former cast mate, actor Zola Hashatsi, was inconsolable when confirming the news with TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, saying a statement had yet to be released.

He took to Instagram to share a tribute to the late star.

“Angikho grand. How dare you Bruno Jamshack #RIPBruno I am heart broken and in tears. Angeke bafwethu,” he wrote.

His cause of death was not revealed at the time of publishing this article.

Brian was popular for his breakout role as Bongani on soapie Rhythm City. He later appeared on Ekasi Stories and Inkaba.

His biography, found on his personal Facebook page partly reads:

Raised by a single parent in Dube, Soweto, without the presence of his father and in search of a father figure, Bruno acted up as most teenagers do.

He chose crime as his outlet of how he felt and what he was going through. His actions resulted with him finding Leeukop prison as his new home in his early teens. Sentence to six years in jail the feisty juvenile found himself spending most of his childhood behind bars.

Even during his time in jail Bruno found it hard to be remorseful at first and would spend time behind bars in isolation. During isolation was where the growing teenager would discover his love for writing and music. At Leeukop prison he joined a group of musicians from inside prison and slowly started upon his journey towards rehabilitation. Before his release from prison Bruno had formed a duo with former inmate Fistos and thus Gumshev was born. — TshisaLIVE