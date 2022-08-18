Redcliff uses land to pay off water debt

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

REDCLIFF Town Council (RCC) has resolved to give land worth $126 million to power utility Zesa Holdings to clear the water debt it owes Kwekwe City Council (KCC).

KCC is owed $126 million in water bills by RCC, while the former, in turn owes Zesa in unpaid electricity bills.

Redcliff mayor Clayton Masiyatsva told Southern Eye that to settle the debt, they entered into an offsetting arrangement with RCC; whereby they settle the water debt owed to Kwekwe by giving land to Zesa.

The deal will result in the cancellation of the electricity debt that Zesa is owed by KCC.

“The amount to be offset is equivalent to the town’s water bill,” Masiyatsva said.

“This does not mean that Redcliff residents’ debts have been cancelled. They must continue settling their water bills to council as usual.”

Meanwhile, nurses at a clinic in Vungu, Lower Gweru, are allegedly being forced to assist pregnant women to deliver in the dark at night because the clinic has no electricity power supply.

A village head, Lindiwe Nyathi told Southern Eye that nurses at Vungu Clinic end up using torches to assist expecting mothers when giving birth.

“Absence of electricity at Vungu Clinic has brought tough times to patients, especially expecting mothers. We are requesting swift intervention from government and well-wishers so that the problem can be addressed once and for all.” he said.

Nyathi also said because of lack of lighting at the clinic, security personnel was prone to attacks by unknown assailants.