PSL impose hefty fine on Mangwiro

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The Premier Soccer League has piled more misery under fire Harare City coach Taurai Mangwiro after slapping him with a hefty USD 1 250 fine.

Mangwiro was charged for making irresponsible statements against referee Tabani Bamala after his team had lost 2-0 to Chicken Inn in the Chibuku Super Cup first round tie.

The former Triangle mentor questioned why Bamala, who had been involved in controversial decisions in a match where Bulawayo City were denied two goals in their 1-0 defeat to Caps United a week earlier had been rewarded with another match.

“Harare City FC coach Taurai Mangwiro has been charged with misconduct following comments he made in the media after his team’s Chibuku Super Cup first round match against Chicken Inn FC at Luveve Stadium on Saturday 20 August 2022,” PSL said in a statement today.

“Mangwiro was fined a sum of USD$1 250.The PSL reminds clubs to adhere to rules and regulations and desist from making remarks that imply bias on the part of match officials and bring the game into disrepute.

“We reiterate that official complaints regarding match officiating should be submitted to the PSL,” reads the statement.

He is the third coach to be sanctioned after FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza and Manica Diamonds’ Johannes Nhumwa over referee comments.

Mangwiro complained that Chicken Inn had benefited from dubious officiating.

Mangwiro added: “The same official last week against Bulawayo City; what happened? The game involving Bulawayo City and Caps United and today he is there in the centre, same kind of refereeing.”