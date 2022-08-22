Platform for Zim’s next music superstar unveiled

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

YOUNG consumers of music, fashion, dance and new innovations are said to have a unique taste that has often been overlooked by the mainstream.

And so after observing this tendency earGROUND partnered Gateway Stream Music (digital music streaming platform) to host the inaugural Amplifaya Festival.

earGROUND is an award-winning digital media, marketing and public relations agency which exposes, empowers and helps emerging artistes refine, package their crafts and run them as sustainable creative businesses.

The Amplifaya Festival, which will be an annual event, will be held on September 3 at the Heritage Adventure Park, Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare.

earGROUND founder Plot Mhako said the youth-friendly event was dedicated to promoting new voices, creative diversity and a safe space for young consumers of entertainment.

“Amplifaya will nurture and amplify the next music superstars and help them connect with the youthful consumers, the mass market, prepare and propel them to the global stage,” he said.

“With the advent of the internet and social media there is an emergence of new subcultures and trends that inform and appeal to the youthful audiences.”

Through the Amplifaya Festival, earGROUND also seeks to provide unique appetite-quenching entertainment products. “There is a sharp rise in new amazing voices and talents yearning for a platform and opportunity to showcase, express and grow. Amplifaya Festival will provide that platform,” he said.

Mhako promised the audience an epic line-up featuring talented artistes representing the pinnacle of artistic expression. “The festival will feature emerging and talented as well as popular artistes and the best promising musicians in various genres from across Zimbabwe.

“It (festival) is targeting to have a line-up that will feature voices that are set to become the next global superstars.

“These are artistes who are waiting for an Amplifaya to blow up and be heard,” he stressed.

A day before the festival, earGROUND will host an extensive full-day training workshop under the Amplifaya Creative Entrepreneurship Programme (ACEP).

ACEP is a unique programme tailored to provide training, space and support to young non-professional artistes and creatives from across disciplines who will participate in the festival.

“The participating artistes at the workshop will undergo robust and empowering training with industry professionals,” he said, also noting that the artistes will be trained on creative business, artiste management, mental health issues, substance abuse, digital innovation and how to become a better live performer.

The stellar line-up of artistes set to perform at the festival include Feli Nandi, Takura, Ti Gonzi, Blot, Dobba Don, Dj King Her, Nyasha David and Ishan.

Also, part of performers are Victoria Falls-based Andrea The Vocalist, Tanto Wavie, Dj Krimz, Terry Gee, Chipo Muchegwa, Yenge Family, Ma9ine and dancehall artiste Keddah among others.

“Our selection criterion for artistes to perform at the festival was informed by great new talent spread across regions and genres. To make the line-up firm we had to include a few established artistes,” he added.