Parents urged to help identify children’s talents

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

Visual artist Tondera Mujuru, popularly known as “MujuArt”, has urged parents to have more time with their children to help identify, mould and nurture their talents.

“If a parent identifies their children’s talents earlier, it would make a great change in this world,” he said, noting that this would enable the children to realise their full potential at an early stage.

Mujuru, who mainly focuses on drawing wildlife portraits, is teaching arts to children in his community in Glen View, Harare, as a way of giving back to society.

“As an artist, I am trying to impart all the information and experience I have acquired over the years to the younger generation,” he said.

MujuArt said his motivation to do wildlife portraits was inspired by his upbringing whereby he would watch wildlife channels on television.

“I do a wide range of realistic portraits which range from wildlife, humans as well as pets. I have drawn more animal portraits than human portraits,” said the artist whose passion for the pencil dates back to his toddler years, the main inspiration having been his father who is also an artist.

“For my realistic drawings, I have a studio at home and I also use reference pictures from professional wildlife photographers. I have managed to sell several artworks across the globe, especially in the United States. The response I have been getting is overwhelming,” he added.

Getting material locally for his artworks has, however, been a challenge. To sustain his business he imports professional charcoal and pastel pencils from Australia.

As a form of investment, he is building a family care clinic from the proceeds of his craft.

MujuArt has participated at a number of local exhibitions.