Nssa official arrested for fraud

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) yesterday arrested National Social Security Authority (Nssa) director for corporate affairs David Makwara for fraud involving US$182 000.

Allegations are that in August 2021, Makwara misrepresented to the authority that a company called Zivo Project Management intended to carry out renovations worth

US$8 2661,77.

It is alleged that Makwara approached one Nigel Mahachi, a project manager at Zivo to give him a quotation for the proposed renovations work at House Number 5 Ruwanga Road in Mandara.

Mahachi submitted a bill of US$182 661,77.

Nssa, acting on the submitted invoice, transferred the total amount to Zivo’s bank account for the renovation works.

Makwara then directed Mahachi to refund him the money.

An audit led to his arrest.

In an unrelated case, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga have been ordered to pay $3,7 million as compensation in damages to an Epworth resident who was injured during the January 2019 anti-fuel price hike protests.

Pardon Chitongo (25) says he was an innocent bystander when police opened fire on protesters on January 14, 2019.

Countrywide protests rocked the country after government raised fuel prices by more than 150%.

At least 17 people died after police and soldiers opened live ammunition on protesters, according to rights groups.

Chitongo was standing outside his uncle’s house when police officers “indiscriminately” started shooting towards him.

As a result of the nature of his injuries, Chitongo had to undergo an operation to remove one of his kidneys, and suffered permanent damage to his spinal cord.

Chitongo, who was represented by Paida Saurombe and Fiona Iliff from the Zimbabwe Lawyers of Human Rights, filed an application for compensation which was granted in his favour.

Recently, a Harare resident Zakeo Mutimutema was awarded $3 million in compensation for damages caused to his eyes when soldiers opened fire to quell August 1, 2018 post-election protests.