No major surprise in Chibuku Super Cup

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

There were no major surprises in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup as favourites booked their places in the last eight of the premier knock out tournament in the country.

The only notable casualty was perhaps Caps United, who fell by the wayside in Rusape after they were edged by army side Black Rhinos on Saturday despite their superiority throughout the match.

Veteran defender Dennis Dauda, who joined the army side from Caps United during the transfer window in July, was the architect of the goal, weaving his way past a couple of defenders, found space and time to deliver a wonderful cross that was met by captain Farai Banda, who scored with aplomb leaving goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga befuddled.

For the Green Machine, the defeat was galling after an impressive run in the league which saw them go on a six-match unbeaten run.

Rivals Dynamos might have struggled for fluency against WhaWha on Sunday, but they still found way to progress, thanks to Trevor Mavhunga, whose individual brilliance decided the contest in the dying moments of the match. That is the mark of great teams, to grind out a good result even on a day they are not playing well.

The Glamour Boys have endured the frustration of failing to land the biggest knockout football tournament since its return almost a decade ago.

Former champions Highlanders, winners of the tournament in 2019, also advanced to the last eight at the expense of Triangle at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants profited from a fortuitous goal after Stanley Ngala’s header crashed against the cross bar and hit Triangle goalkeeper Taurai Chitsumba’s back and then bounced into the nets.

Whatever the circumstances, they deserve a place in last eight, having dominated for long periods.

That they have been poor travellers in the league in recent years and having last won at Gibbo Stadium way back in 2019 put into perspective the hype around the victory.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leaders FC Platinum, as expected, secured passage into the second round with an easy 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Tenax.

Chicken Inn also progressed with a 2-0 victory over struggling Harare City.

Fourth-placed Manica Diamonds also made it after dismissing Yadah 2-0 at Vengere Stadium in Rusape on Sunday, with Farai Mugumwe scoring both goals.