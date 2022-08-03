Nigeria’s Chioma Onyekwere wins gold in discus

Chioma Onyekwere made history as the first Nigerian woman to win the Discus Throw gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Making her debut at the games, the 28-year-old who is also the African Games and African Athletics champion, threw her season’s best of 61.70m in her fourth attempt to snatch the lead from Britain’s Jade Lally.

The US-based engineer became the only second African female at the games history to win the gold after South Africa’s Elizna Naude at the 2006 Melbourne games.

Her compatriot Obiageri Amaechi won bronze medal with a throw of 56.99m.

The two medals are the first ones for Nigeria in this year’s games.

Chioma told BBC Sport Africa that she was amazed by the victory and that the time is now for Africa to shine on world stage in the throws..

“It’s amazing. It’s our first Commonwealth. So it’s amazing to come out for our first commonwealth and both get on the podium and represent Nigeria well, and get seasons best and close to season best. So it’s a great accomplishment. It’s a great testimony to our season,” she said.- BBC