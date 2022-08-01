Mukariri in successful Celebrity album launch

BY TENDAI SAUTA

A CELEBRATORY mood characterised Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Saturday as parents and their children graced gospel musician-cum-pastor Daisy Mukariri’s ninth album launch.

A pastor at Emmanuel Fellowship Ministries, Mukariri launched her ninth album titled Celebrity at a two-in-one event that included the Bright Daises Christian Institute talent and family show.

Prominent music producers Layton Ngolomi and Gibson Makumbe collaborated in coming up with the best on this album.

The formidable duo was also part of the band that backed Mukariri alongside Ngolomi’s wife Bethany and bassist Brighton Ngolomi.

Mukariri also gave the toast of the day in her solo performance, belting out hit songs Nyasha, Ndinzverei and Pfugama Unamate.

Hakireni Stars frontman Obert Chari warmed the stage for Mukariri through a soul-searching and spirit-lifting performance.

He, however, could not perform their duet with Mukariri titled Kurumidza Kupindura because he had to rush for another commitment.

Sungura musician Mark Ngwazi was also featured on Mukariri’s Chikero Cherudo and gospel music diva Dorcas Moyo, who added her voice on track Kutakwa Nemabwe, unfortunately failed to turn up for the launch.

Mukariri, who looked gorgeous in a fancy outfit, gave the audience a full taste of the album through an authentic performance.

She demonstrated immense talent when she performed songs Handichadi, Ngariende, Ndinoyambuka and title track Celebrity.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style backstage, Mukariri said she was happy that her music was reaching people and was grateful for the support she was receiving.

“This launch has also provided an opportunity for children from our school to showcase their talents in aerobics, music and dance,” Mukariri said.

The launch included exhibitions by parents of children attending Bright Daisies School. The exhibitors included various business enterprises that ranged from catering, consultancy, beverage manufacturing, marketing and advertising.

Ngolomi challenged parents to do all they can for their children to pursue their dreams.

“I encourage parents to allow their children to realise their life dreams through good grooming for both talent and education,” he said.

“I am a self-sustained music performer and producer because I was groomed from childhood both at school and home.”

Ngolomi’s wife said she was excited to witness a fellow female musician being successful as a pastor and principal of a school (Bright Daises Christian Institute).

“The launch was highly inspirational for many as it brought out several good things that come out of music,” she said.

Mukariri received a painted portrait as a gift and pledges in cash for her and the school.

The album also carries tracks Kurumidza Kupindura, featuring Chari, Huya Upinde Basa, Zvenhando and Kurira Munyasha.