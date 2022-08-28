Miss, Mr Nust ‘duped’

BY MPUMELELO MOYO

THE reigning Miss and Mr National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Laura Halahala and Orison Gopa have allegedly been duped of their prizes won on the night they were crowned the university queen and king, NewsDay Life & Style has established.

The Miss and Mr Nust pageant was held on May 14.

Sources close to the developments told NewsDay Life & Style that the Nust Student Representative Council (SRC) did not spend a cent on the pageant despite being allocated some money by the university.

“It is sad that about three months after the hosting of Miss Nust, the winners including Mr Nust are yet to receive their prizes,” said the source who preferred to remain anonymous, adding that even the DJs who entertained the crowds at the pageant’s after party were yet to get paid.

“The SRC made money, they charged externals to sell alcohol in the car park and a US$5 entry fees, but still, they are yet to pay the winners. This is pathetic and disappointing.”

The source also claimed that the pageant judges have not been paid.

“Those guys (Nust SRC) commissioned Pardon Khanye of TRUTH Models, a well-known modelling instructor, to put together a team of judges as well as choreograph the pageant. He coached the contestants and set the event in motion, but now he is being blueticked on WhatsApp whenever he asks about the agreed payment,” the source further noted.

“At some point we thought he was the one giving us the run around for our money, but we later discovered that he is also being sent on a wild goose chase, such unprofessionalism dents the image of the whole pageant.”

Miss Nust 2022 finalist Botsi Lyra Noko confirmed to NewsDay Life & Style that she was yet to receive an update from the SRC concerning her prize as the first runner up despite numerous efforts to claim her dues.

Khanye was cagey to comment on the matter.

“Look, I don’t want trouble or to badmouth anyone. I want peace and right now everyone is on my neck demanding what is due to them. I also need to get feedback on a lot of things then I will know what to do from there,” he said.

“I think it is important for people to respect each other and keep to their end of the bargain so that even in future we are all able to continue working together”.

NewsDay Life & Style also understands that the pageant preparations were marred by “tribal” clashes between SRC president Tapfuma Muganiwa and Nust students. The altercations spilled to social media platform, Twitter.

The heated exchange of words emanated from allegations that the pageant organisers had hired artistes from outside Bulawayo province.

Another source in the SRC said the students’ body was no longer united because most of its members were busy trying to impress politicians while neglecting their mandate.

“Muganiwa is leading a fractured SRC, they are not united because of their ambitions. Everyone in Zimbabwe Congress of Student Union is jostling for a position in national politics and the scramble is real,” the source told NewsDay Life & Style, adding that none of the members was paying attention to student needs when a bigger prize is

at stake.

Contacted for comment, Nust SRC Entertainment co-minister Peter Tanya Majengwa referred all questions to his co-minister of entertainment Ashley Mhondera, who was not available by the time of going to print.