BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

TRANSPORT Minister Felix Mhona yesterday appointed a six-member substantive board for the struggling national airline, Air Zimbabwe.

Mhona said the six-member board, which will be chaired by Silvano Gwarinda, replaces the previous one which was led by Andrew Bvumbe.

The other board members are Ruth Raina Hungwe-Rukarwa, Edmund Murambiwa Makona, Lawrence Simbarashe Musendekwa, Ticharwa Garabga and Mucharemba Kahombe.