Mhlanga a goal getter with big dreams

BY AGATHA CHUMA

PRIDE Khangelani Nqobile Mhlanga, known in the showbiz as Majoer Prodi, finds joy in expressing himself through art.

Talented, gifted and blessed with a golden voice, Majoer Prodi is a young hip-hop artiste and professional dancer from the City of Kings and Queens.

He founded Bulawayo Project X dance crew, having started off his musical career by taking part in a couple of high school music, dance and dramas competitions.

So far, he has shared the stage with international artistes such as top South Africa’s rapper Nasty C, Mafikizolo, Killer Kau and ShaSha.

On the international front, Majoer Prodi has managed to collaborate with German-based artiste Jessy Cullmann and locally, he featured on dancehall president Winky D’s Love Shouldn’t Hurt, among others.

NewsDay Weekender caught up with the energetic artiste, who is a former Starbrite 2017/2018 finalist, Dreamstar Talent Search (2019) semi-finalist, and Afro Global Dance finalist for a chat.

How do you describe yourself?

I can simply describe myself as a young energetic artiste who is a goal getter. I did my primary school at Henry Low and high school at Gifford Technical High (Bulawayo), where I was part of theatre and arts club and choir.

My interest in art grew when I was in Form 2 and was already performing in different high school drama competitions and festivals, which got me some accolades.

What’s behind the name Majoer Prodi?

As a child, I have always been a smart kid, so my uncle used to say I am a prodigy. As I grew up, I just literally became a bigger prodigy, hence the name Majoer Prodi(gy).

Inspiration

I was always musical when I was growing up and stories about my childhood which I was told made me eager to venture into arts.

My father told me that my mother used to dance a lot when she was pregnant. My grandmother also used to tell me that at a tender age, I used to sing a whole Boys 2 Men album. Above all, both my maternal and paternal families are musical, so that’s my other source of inspiration.

The world, its surroundings and environs influenced my artistry the most. Personal experiences I go through also prompted me to become an artist.

Showbiz lessons

Consistency and discipline go a long way. I have learnt that taking good care of myself as a brand is very important in the arts industry because it makes you go far.

Never think inside the box because there is a greater world and people out there who are waiting to share your energy as an artist.

From working with international artistes, I have learnt that proper preparations prevent poor performances and also that time consciousness and professionalism are of importance.

Working with international artistes also gave one a better perspective and growth.

Role model

I don’t have a role model, but I convert my energy from African roots. I am inspired by all young people because I get to learn everything new which puts in growth in my creativity.

Besides creative endeavour

I am in the food and beverages industry. I have a small online café that I am still growing called Sphuzo, which has a basic focus on cold beverages such as fresh squeezed seasonal juice, milkshakes and smoothies.

Balancing music and dance

Well, I have a balanced working schedule that does not disturb either of the priorities. However, when push comes to shove, music comes first, it is my first love.

Ambitions

I desire to feed from my gift and save my purpose on earth as an artist. Also, I wish to be the current and future role model for every ambitious child growing up.

Social life

I am a workaholic to be honest. I love being in creative spaces. I try going out there, but it’s either I end up working or networking.

I have one of the simplest daily routines. I love staying fit and rising everyday so, before doing anything I jog then head for work.

Musical projects

I have two albums to date, Tryna Be, which is an attempt of me trying to be myself and an artist expressing my emotions on who I am.

The second one is Wena Wensundu, I am redefining myself as an African child, what I see and what is happening around me. I have an upcoming Extended Play titled Semideus which talks about my uniqueness in the arts industry.

Awards and honours

I have the 2021 Zimstars Best House/Dance award, Public Speaking Award (2013), Outstanding Accomplishment Award in Drama at national level (2015), Starbrite 2017/2018 finalist, Dreamstar semifinalist (2019) and Afro Global Dance finalist.

Challenges

Financial challenges have been my major drawback. I am still fighting every day to get promoters and sponsors to aid some of the activities and movements I have as an artist. Getting radio plays is also difficult locally.

Message to fans

I want to thank my fans for the unending and continued support. I am grateful for putting their faith in me.