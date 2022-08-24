Meghan: Zimbabwe nanny saved my baby from fire

The Duchess of Sussex has been talking about how her son’s Zimbabwean nanny saved him from being involved in a nursery fire on a trip to South Africa in 2019.

Meghan Markle, speaking during an interview on her new podcast Archetypes with Serena Williams about the pressures of being a mother, she describes how she was expected to carry on performing in public after learning about the accident.

She says that she had just arrived in South Africa and had to go straight to an engagement while her son, Archie, was being looked after by his “amazing nanny, Lauren” (she does not mention her surname) – who she says is from Zimbabwe.

Lauren was supposed to put him down for a nap but just before she tied him on her back and left the nursery to get a snack.

It was in that time that a heater caught fire out in the nursery, the duchess says.

When they arrived back and saw what had happened, “as a mother you go: ‘Oh my God.’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement… We had to leave our baby.”

The duchess implies that she had to maintain the appearance of everything being fine and get on with the job, when all she wanted to do was be with Archie. – BBC