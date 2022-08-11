Media must not declare winner before us – Kenya officials

Kenya’s elections chief has warned the media not to announce the winner of the presidential poll before his own organisation does.

“Please don’t declare anybody the winner, it is our job to declare who is the winner,” IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said on Thursday.

“This is a transparent process, you can log in and verify what’s there,” he said, referring to the IEBC’s website.

“The results in the public portal are the same results that the [electoral] commission will use to complete this process,” he added.-BBC NEWS