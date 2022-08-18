Masuku boost for Bosso

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS’ vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku is available for selection for the Chibuku Super Cup first round tie away to Triangle at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday.

Masuku failed to make the grade at United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s First Division League side Al Rams FC where he underwent trials. He last played for the Bulawayo giants in the 3-0 win over Manica Diamonds in a league match at Barbourfields Stadium on July 10. He missed four games in which Highlanders went on a dip with one win, a defeat and two draws after coach Baltemar Brito had managed two wins and a draw on arrival. Brito yesterday said Masuku is a key member of the squad, although he wished the vice-captain had made it in the Middle East.

“We have spoken with Nqo (Nqobizitha Masuku). We had mixed feelings about him because we expected and want the best for everyone. We wanted him to get something there, but he didn’t; we are happy to work with him again because he is our vice-captain and he means a lot. He is a player who can help the others; outside and inside the field, with his experience to manage well the game situation. He is a player who we need most at the moment,” Brito said.

He, however, said in Masuku’s absence young Darlington Mukuli did not disappoint in the defensive midfield. Brito defended Highlanders’ mediocre performances in the last few games.

“Since Manica (Diamonds) some inconsistencies started surfacing like losing some players; we lost Nqo (Masuku) to trials in Dubai. We had a red card in WhaWha (Stanley Ngala) and after that we had a couple of injuries. When we arrived here we spoke about the ups and downs; sometimes it is because of that, we can’t control everything. Of course, we are not being consistent, we understand that we are Highlanders and we need to force for the three points and try to have control of the game but when we arrived we did not promise you to win all the games,” Brito said. The Portuguese national said he was looking forward to doing well in the Chibuku Super Cup, but he must first beat Triangle.

“It is the hope of every team (to proceed), but we are Highlanders and we go there with the hope of passing to the next round. But to think about the targets of the cup competition, we must first of all win this game and we will see after that. What is important now is to focus on winning this one,” he said.

In the last edition of the Chibuku Super Cup, Highlanders were booted out in the quarter-final of the competition when they lost 1-0 to FC Platinum at Baobab Stadium.