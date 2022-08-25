‘Mash East, Midlands political violence hotspots’

BY CATHERINE MUCHIRI

MASHONALAND East and Midlands provinces have been adjudged as political violence hotspots as the 2023 polls get closer.

This was revealed in a report by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Monitor Platform (ZHRMP), which implored the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to ensure that there is peace ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Mashonaland East and Midlands have recorded the highest number of political violence in the country. We have marked them as hotspots. We have implored the NPRC, ZHRC and police to ensure that there is peace as we head for elections,” the ZHRMP tweeted yesterday.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the violent incidents that have mostly affected opposition party supporters.

“Violence broke out in the Hwedza area where more than 150 Zanu PF thugs stormed CCC organising team vehicles and blocked the roads. There were also reports of violence and intimidation from ruling party youths in Gokwe-Kabuyuni, the second case of political violence from Gokwe after the by-elections saga. Other areas include Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe. Fresh violence in Gokwe ahead of a scheduled rally adds to the existing cases,” Mahere said.

During the March 26 by-elections, CCC member Mboneni Ncube was brutally murdered by suspected Zanu PF supporters while attending a party rally being addressed by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in Kwekwe. ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he would give finer details of political violence incidents next week.

“Let us focus on that issue next week when I can give proper details,” Nyathi said.

On Wednesday, NPRC said it would introduce a peace pledge that would involve everyone including political parties to try and curb electoral violence ahead of next year’s polls.