Marondera expects Wenimbi Dam handover

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE Municipality of Marondera has cleared its debt to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) over the use of water from Wenimbi Dam.

Government is now expected to hand over the dam to the local authority.

This was revealed by acting Marondera town clerk Rinashe Nyamuzihwa at a full council meeting last week.

Nyamuzihwa said the handover of operations at the dam to the council would result in improvement of water provision to the town.

Marondera draws most of its water from the dam.

“We have settled the Zinwa debt and we now await the handover of operations. It is a process but we anticipate that the control of operations at Wenimbi Dam will be in our hands anytime soon,” Nyamuzihwa said.

Under the current setup, Zinwa is responsible for operations at Wenimbi Dam.

Some councillors accused Zinwa officials of sabotaging pumps and taking long to attend to break downs or switching off the water pumps unnecessarily.

“Currently, operations at Wenimbi Dam are being controlled by Zinwa’s Rusape office. If we experience a fault, we have to wait for the officials in Rusape to travel here and fix it.

“This is a disadvantage in terms of water provision to the town,” Nyamuzihwa said.

Marondera town is facing perennial water challenges with council attributing the problems to an archaic system that needs to be upgraded.