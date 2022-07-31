Manica, Yadah share spoils

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA IN RUSAPE

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . 1

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1

YADAH picked a vital point after holding Manica Diamonds in a tightly-contested Castle Lager Premiership tie at Vengere Stadium in Rusape yesterday.

The match started off at a low tempo with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances.

Yadah wasted a good opportunity in 28 minutes after Fortune Binzi breached the Manica Diamonds defence and unleashed a powerful shot which crashed against the upright post.

It was Manica Diamonds who got off the mark first on 32 minutes profiting from an own goal by Yadah right back Freddy Alick, who chested the ball into his own net as he sought to clear the ball out of danger.

Yadah, however, fought for every ball and their efforts were duly rewarded on 42 minutes when Binzi finally hit pay dirt, connecting to a cross by Albert Manenji and level matters. In the second half the home team looked superior as it dominated for long periods. It could have doubled its lead on 48 minutes, but Talent Chamboko watched in disappointment as his shot crashed against the post. Moments later Chamboko was denied by goalkeeper Panashe Nyabunga, as the home team piled on pressure. However, the two teams could not be separated and Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe said the draw was probably a fair result.

“It’s a fair result. To pick a point away from home, we will take it. It was a difficult match for both teams. It’s perhaps the toughest match we have played this season. We played well and created chances just like

the opponents. Our chances of surviving relegation are 50-50,” he said.

Teams: J Muchambo, C Munzabwa, B Chikwenya, L Vundla,T Ndlovu, R Mufudza, T Chamboko, T Mamvura, (N Chintuli 46′), C Teguru, (F Mugumwa 46’), L Katongomara, M Tapera, Yadah: P Nyabunga, L Chilenga, (I Masiwa 58’), F Alick, T Gahadzikwa, T Shandirwa, (K Dlamini 58’), C Mandivei, M Faranando, F Binzi, R Matema, N Mhlanga, A Manenji.