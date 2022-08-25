Manhango at home with scrap metal art

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

FOR Mabvuku-based artist Oneday Manhango, discarded scrap metal is a mecca for visual artists.

Manhango, who makes art pieces using discarded iron was driven by the desire to enlighten people that one person’s waste is another’s treasure and can be a major source of livelihood.

“I buy the iron from scrap sellers, but when I started, I used to take time walking around my community picking iron objects. Nowadays it is difficult to find the iron objects because there are now a lot of people picking them up and selling them to scrap metal dealers and makers,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

“I can make any art piece as long as I am using iron material. Recently, I made a piece of the Big Ape, which shows that our country is a good environment because the belief is that apes stay in a good environment.”

In coming up with the Big Ape piece, the sculptor was sponsored by Jürgen Langen, director of the German-based Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Foundation.

“Working in a place where people do not appreciate art is the major problem I have been facing. Relations with other people we work with is also a problem because some of them are jealous of the achievements we make,” he added.

The talented sculptor has exhibited his iron products at the Harare International Festival of the Arts for more than seven years and some of his artwork is displayed at guest lodges in and outside Zimbabwe.

His art pieces are also displayed in restaurants, galleries and malls.