Letters: Please leave Chamisa alone

Please leave Chamisa alone

Why does it become an issue for someone who has not contributed anything towards purchasing a bullet proof-proof vehicle for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa? It is people who haven’t contributed a cent who want to spread hogwash and nonsense.

We contributed and we will continue to do it for the struggle which is at hand. Now we will soon raise US$20 000 and $1 000 for 2023 election candidates.

We, in the diaspora play our part, just #RegisterToVote that’s all. Let those who speak, speak up. We will not stop assisting the opposition.

People who didn’t donate any cent are the ones crying most, give us the names of the people complaining. We want to see if they have donated anything.

Above all Chamisa was not part of the #GoFundMe nor anyone in the CCC leadership. So how can the CCC account for money which they never pocketed?

Instead of talking of Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Mayor Wadyajena’s looting case, you are busy talking of donations.

Some Zanu PF supporters have tried to silence Chamisa but to no avail.

Say whatever you want, Chamisa is ours and we won’t be moved by this rubbish. – Lawdza Moonz

Govt officials should first declare assets

BEFORE Finance minister Mthuli Ncube asks us to declare where our foreign currency is coming from when we bring in foodstuffs and household goods from outside the country, the leadership of Zimbabwe should lead by example by declaring where they get their foreign currency from.

We call upon all the ministers, Members of Parliament, government officials, chief executives and managing directors of parastatals to first declare how and where they get their foreign currency when all the banks are saying they do not have forex.

They all drive expensive vehicles whose prices are way above their salaries. How do they pay for treatment abroad in private hospitals? How are their kids going to schools and universities abroad, where they pay fees in foreign currency?

The government should stop victimising the ordinary citizens who are trying to eke out a living in this crazy economy which is being battered senseless by inflation. Only a few years ago, the US dollar was a de facto currency.

Ncube and central bank governor John Mangudya should realise that Zimbabwe’s problem is not foreign currency black market, but government policy. As Zimbabweans, we are simply trying to survive. How most Zimbabweans are able to send their children to school, put food on the table is not only a miracle, but something out of this world.

We now have a government ministry that fights the people instead of working with the masses. Ncube should work on policies that bring in investment, not policies that criminalise ordinary Zimbabweans. – Concerned

SMEs needs everyone’s support

REPORTS that the Women’s Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises ministry has developed a user-friendly tax system for small to medium enterprises which Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is said to be considering, should be applauded, especially at this critical time that Treasury needs as much revenue as possible to meet various government commitments.

Truly, the current system is a problem in the neck of many SMEs as the process and procedures are too complicated for most of the SMEs resulting in non compliance.

Added to this is the fact that one has to open a banking account as a first step to be registered as a taxpayer. The minimum balance that the banks require to open an account is wiped off by bank charges within two months of opening the account.

Given that our SMEs have very little confidence in the banking sector, a system should be put in place that makes it easier for SMEs to pay their dues. Alternatively, banks should be engaged so that charges made against SMEs be affordable and acceptable.

For all this to succeed, an extensive training of SMEs should follow once the new system is put in place.

It is hoped that the Finance and Economic Development ministry, which is the parent ministry of Zimra expeditiously work on the new system for a win-win situation for both revenue collectors and the SMEs.

SMEs are where the money is. It is estimated that at least 60% of economic activities happen within this sector.

This will also signify a giant step towards achieving a middle class economy by 2030 as more money will come to the State coffers to promote various projects and infrastructure

developments that are ideal in promoting economic growth. – Fred Misi