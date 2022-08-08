‘Let’s persuade the youths to vote’

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party (CCC) says young people must be encouraged to speak their minds and state the challenges they face in terms of registering to vote.

This follows public criticism that most young people in Zimbabwe are “unfocused” and are busy following useless social media debates, while they are reluctant to participate in governance and electoral issues.

Speaking during an interview on a Twitter space hosted by CCC Mthwakazi Diaspora, which discussed governance issues, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said it was not good to insult the young generation, adding that they should be encouraged to participate in governance issues.

The Twitter space discussion was meant to raise funds for the CCC Bulilima constituency.

“What I can say is voting works, elections work and everyone must register to vote. I do not judge those who say they don’t feel like registering because I was once that young person at one time,” Mahere said.

“It’s not a question of judging those that are yet to see the light. We all have the responsibility not to insult ama2K (people born around 2000). We have a responsibility not to be judgmental to young people who say that they don’t want to register to vote and would rather be sipping champagne or painting.”

Mahere said it was important to penetrate fun spaces where the young people hang out in order to provide voter education.

“We have to penetrate these spaces, but even more fundamentally than penetrating these spaces, we need to make sure the message gets to them. We need to give ama2K a voice, hear them out and let them champion their own campaigns.

“It’s about getting champions within that age range; champions who are 17 and 18 years of age by creating spaces for them to participate. When they participate, let’s not be judgmental but allow them to express themselves the way they can.”

She said there was no need for the older generation to be gatekeepers.

“Let’s hear their thoughts about the kind of Zimbabwe they are experiencing, and what they believe is not working. Let’s hear what they believe in and their solutions to the crisis they are facing in the country. The room for improvement can never be filled; let’s improve and make politics more inclusive,” she added.

CCC legislator for Hwange Central Daniel Molokele added: “Let’s

have champions from that young generation who are going to be role models.”