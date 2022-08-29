Let’s grow Africa through innovation, industrialisation: Atupa

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

AFRICAN countries have been urged to industrialise and be innovative to grow their economies.

Speaking at the on-going Association of Technical Universities and Polytechnics in Africa (Atupa) youth forum in Victoria Falls yesterday, Harare Polytechnic principal Tafadzwa Mudondo said there was need for promotion of critical thinking, problem-solving initiatives, creativity and innovation among youths.

Mudondo, who is Atupa’s southern African region vice-chairperson, said: “Let us create a culture of innovation, industrialisation and ensure that we eat what we grow, we drive what we engineer and we communicate using what we manufacture. We do not need a magician to do this, but to apply our minds and nature, institutionalise and domesticate our youth mentorship processes and procedures.”

He believes this can be achieved through good corporate governance, sound leadership, shared vision and teamwork.

Mudondo said vocational training would promote development.

“Nothing in the world is more common than unsuccessful people with talent,” he said, adding that African countries should benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which provides an opportunity for African governments to ensure skills alignment and integration so that portability and transferability within the local and regional business arena becomes a reality.

He urged for reforms in training procedures to include green technologies and renewable energy.

The conference is running under the theme Work-based Learning and Transition to Decent Work in the New Era of AfCFTA.