Law experts red flag virtual courts

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

LAW experts have criticised the Judicial Laws Amendment Bill saying it will result in chaotic virtual court sittings because most Zimbabweans have limited access to electronic gadgets.

The proposed Bill seeks to operationalise virtual court sittings in civil and criminal proceedings, which were launched in February this year to help speed up trials clogging the judicial system owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also seeks to provide for the establishment of the Office of the Messenger of the Labour Court to enforce judgments.

In March this year, government announced that it had adopted information communication technologies for virtual courts to enhance the justice delivery system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an Open Parly discussion on Monday to unpack the Bill, Veritas legal expert Kuziva Ngodza said the proposed law was more retrogressive than progressive.

“We have seen technical glitches affecting virtual courts. Another limitation of the virtual courts is access to ICT gadgets such as computers. The virtual court is also chaotic,” Ngodza said, noting that it would be difficult to cross-examine accused persons virtually. Virtual courts will limit citizens’ capacity to follow proceedings in matters of national interest.

Ngodza said the Bill would, however, be beneficial in the sense that it sought to provide for specialised courts in various areas.

“The Bill seeks to amend certain provisions in the Labour Act, the Magistrates Act and the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act.

“It will touch on certain definitions and descriptions in relation to persons with hearing and speech impairments. It’s going to correct certain terminology in the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act,” he indicated.

Ngodza also pointed out that some of the advantages of the virtual courts were that they would cut down costs of physically attending court sessions and enable people to attend court in the comfort of their homes.

“Most importantly, it will help in the fight against climate change as courts will be paperless,” he added.