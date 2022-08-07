LaLiga ‘reject’ Barca’s attempt to register players

LALIGA have reportedly rejected Barcelona’s attempts to register their new signings just days before the season gets underway.

The Catalan giants have been busy in the transfer window after bringing in Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde.

The club have also renewed the contracts of Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, both of whom are in the same boat as the new signings.

The Mirror have now reported that the club have been told to raise more funds in order to register their new players in time for the new season.

Barcelona’s board have already sanctioned the sale of some of the club’s assets, which included selling 25% of their TV rights to Sixth Street.

However, that has still not been enough which could see them offloading Frenkie de Jong, who is reportedly a target for Manchester United and Chelsea.

Joan Laporta seemed to assure fans that the club are on their way to meeting the requirements to register players on Friday.

“We have worked to enrol all of them (the new signings). We have worked hard and productively, in order to meet the requirements,” Laporta said at Lewandowski’s unveiling, as per The Mirror.

“And if it is necessary to carry out any more operations, we will do it. We are waiting. It is a decision that La Liga must make. We have complied with what it requires. We are confident that we will be able to register them.” — Kickoff