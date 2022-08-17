Kokota Festival beckons

BY SILISIWE MABALEKA

KOKOTA Festival founder, Mandla “Browny” Moyo is set to host the Kokota Festival on August 27, an event that seeks to promote up-and-coming artists.

The Bulawayo-based Moyo said he had realised that most of the promising artists don’t have exposure to showcase their talent and his festival sought to give artists a platform to spread their wings and show the world what they are made of.

“I am hosting an event named Kokota Festival at The Mitre, which is a dance and youth culture celebration set to get the audience dancing all night long,” he said.

“It’s a festival that seeks to celebrate local talent mostly in the upbeat genres which include amapiano, gqom and house, among many others. The idea behind the event is to give exposure to local artists and DJs to showcase what they have and what they can do.”

The event is the first edition that seeks to promote up-and-coming talents so that they get the spotlight and the event will be conducted twice a year.

The first edition will take place at the end of the month at The Mitre next to Barrow Swimming Pool, while the second one will be in December. Its date is yet to be decided.

Artists that will perform include Easi tRT, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Mega Trons, Metty Intombi emfitshane, Kiara, Mphela X, Barrack Bhozza, Dusty, King Troy, Mc Troy, Browny, Kay Kid Mfanomsotho, Ace Zella, Savage, Skido Flex, Afro Legacy, Teekay G, Scarrah, Street King and many more.