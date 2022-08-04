Kenya’s Omanyala wins Commonwealth men’s 100m gold

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala won the men’s 100m at the Commonwealth Games in a time of 10.02.

Omanyala won easily ahead of defending champion Akani Simbine of South Africa. Sri Lankan sprinter Yupun Abeykoon took bronze.

“I am over the moon, I thrive on the hype of this sort of event,” Omanyala is quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

The eighth-fastest man of all time and African champion became the first Kenyan to win the Commonwealth Games title.

On Twitter he said: “Indeed nothing is impossible.” – BBC