Kenyans head to polls in a week’s time

Kenyans go to the polls in a week’s time to elect a president as well as lawmakers and county governors. In the lead-up to the elections, candidates have been making last-ditch efforts to reach the electorate as observers begin work. It’s the last week of campaigns in Kenya ahead of elections on Tuesday next week.

Front runners in the presidential race, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are leaving nothing to chance traversing the East African nation one last time canvassing for votes.

Latest opinion polls released on Tuesday, put Odinga in the lead against Ruto.

Meanwhile international election observer missions continue arriving in the country.

The latest is the East African Community (EAC) to be led by former president of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete.

“We are looking at the Kenyan law that governs elections, are you guys playing by the book?” says Jakaya Kikwete, Head, EAC observer mission.

Kikwete says the mission will divide its team into 15 regions. Other observer missions in the country include the European Union (EU) and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).-Sabc News