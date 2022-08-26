Kanindo musician dreams big

BY AGATHA CHUMA

KANINDO is one of the genres believed to be male-dominated, with the likes of Moses Rwizi taking credit for being its pioneers. Up-and-coming female kanindo artiste Shantel Sithole has resolved to break the barriers and make a name in this genre. Her determination is to break a record of being a female Kanindo guru.

Born at Chipinge General Hospital in the early 90s, Sithole is the first born in a family of three. Her late parents, Samson and Loveness Machuwaire, who were Kanindo fans inspired her to pursue the genre.

Her love for music pushed her to start recording at a very tender age before enrolling at Hagion International Christian Academy School of Music. Whilst there, she was nurtured by popular producer Gibson Makumbe whom she credits for teaching her various skills. Her song Nganganga which features Baba Harare is one of the tracks which made her known in the music industry.

NewsDay Life & Style caught up with Sithole, who shared her story.

Music background

I have been in the industry since 2018 as a backing vocalist for different artistes. I started recording my own music in 2021.

My late parents inspired me to become a Kanindo musician because they always played that type of music at home. This genre brings me back to those good old memories when they were still alive.

I am seeing the hand of God in my music career and I want to thank my fans as they keep on motivating me through their support.

So far, I have recorded two albums, New Dawn that carries seven tracks and Golden Glory. I have collaborated with fellow artistes across genres, Mark Ngwazi (sungura singer) and Baba Harare (jiti).

Challenges

There is serious competition in the music industry, but I believe everyone is running his or her own race and I have my own too. Challenges are there, but we try to overcome them so as to finish what we started.

Being looked down upon is also a challenge that I have faced, but I have told myself that I am a perfect plan of God, so my knees have made me overcome a lot of these obstacles.

Awards

I am working so hard with the aim of getting an award soon. For now, I do not have any award, but I am positive that very soon I am getting one.

Aspirations

It is really my prayer to raise a lot of young talents that are buried inside those who are less privileged out there, especially in remote areas. My wish is to build an academy to help them achieve their dreams.

Outside the studio

Away from the studio I am a mother and a wife, so I really try to make it as normal as possible to associate with everyone who comes my way.

I also run a small organisation called Angel Care where I train maids and help them to secure jobs.

Sporting

I love baseball though I am not good at it. It really makes me feel so relaxed.

Managing stress

When I am stressed, I go out to a place where they will be playing rhumba, and I dance myself out so that I forget everything that might be troubling me.

Message to fans

I thank the fans for supporting my career. I will keep producing more Kanindo music for you so watch the space.

To those who want to become Kanindo artistes don’t give up, just keep pushing and leave the rest in God’s hand.

To aspiring female Kanindo artistes, the world needs us as we sing this type of genre which is unique so don’t give up in your try and put everything in God’s hands.

Word of advice

Be yourself, believe in yourself and work hard.