Josta joins Makepekepe

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United have completed their transfer business following the acquisition of midfielder Joel “Josta” Ngodzo from Highlanders.

The Harare football giants finalised the deal with Ngodzo on deadline day after the player parted ways with the Bulawayo giants and had become a free agent.

The Green Machine is now well-stocked in the midfield after they also brought in former Dynamos and Chicken Inn midfielder Tichaona Chipunza, who played a few minutes in the victory over WhaWha on Saturday.

Caps United also lured former midfielder Blessing Sarupinda into their ranks recently after he terminated his contract with South African side Sekhukhune United. He has since featured in the last two league games.

Besides the three new arrivals, Caps United also have veteran Devon Chafa in that department, while the injured Rodwell Chinyengetere also plays as central midfielder with the likes of Phineas Bhamusi, Ian Nyoni and Clive Rupiya operating on the wings.

And the signing of Josta offers a point of difference, creatively.

While reports suggested that Ngodzo — The 2019 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year with Caps United, had differences with members of the Bosso technical team, head coach Baltemar Brito insisted that the decision to let him go was based on his contribution to the team.

The Portuguese coach said Ngodzo (31), lacked the pace that was required of him in the midfield position.

Caps United, who edged Whawha 2-1 at Ascot Stadium in Gweru at the weekend to move to 12th position with 26 points, are showing marked improvement and are unbeaten in the past five matches in which they have won twice and drawn thrice.