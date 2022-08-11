It’s dancehall, jiti fiesta at Odyssey

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

WHAT a blast that awaits dancehall and Jiti music fans at Kadoma’s Odyssey tomorrow night.

Odyssey will reverberate to the sounds of dancehall and jiti when dancehall president Winky D shares the stage with Baba Harare, courtesy of 2 Kings Entertainment.

The potentially explosive concert will also feature “Dancehall Father”, Tinashe Romeo Anthony popularly known as Shinsoman.

No doubt, all the three artistes have a record of always leaving lasting impressions through their energetic performances.

It appears Odyssey is fast becoming the home of showbiz hosting both top local and international artistes as the sector rises from the ashes of COVID-19.

The joint recently hosted South African DJ, record producer and kwaito artist DJ Tira adding to a list of performers who also include Mzansi group Mafikizolo and locals among them Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Alick Macheso.

Odyssey’s general manager Kudzai Chipengo said they were optimistic of a huge turnout.

“We are expecting a good show as we believe we will give the fans variety. We always want fans to be spoiled for choice,” Chipengo said.

“All the artistes for tomorrow’s show are making waves in their separate careers and command a huge following.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to bring this talent on one stage at Kadoma Odyssey. As always, we go all out to ensure we have quality functions for our guests. We are definitely prepared for an epic show.”

The diverse lineup of tomorrow’s performers has the potential to attract a full house considering the artistes’ separate pull factors.

On the stage, the trio have hardly disappointed.

Dancehall fans have great respect for Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko, while the jiti fans honour Baba Harare real name Braveman Chizvino.

As they say, respect is earned, Winky D, who fronts Vigilance Band, has no doubt managed to earn it due to his conduct both on and off the stage.

With over a decade in the music industry, Winky D, who sings about social issues which the youth can identify with, has remained at the top of the Zimdancehall scene by sticking to clean lyrics in most of his songs.

This has seen him becoming a leading performer of his generation.

On the stage, Winky D has shown that he does not take his paymasters for granted as demonstrated by his energetic performances that have often outshone many international acts.

This has enabled him to continue winning the hearts of many fans, promoters and the corporate world.

Winky D is travelling to Kadoma fresh from his recent performance at the 2022 edition of ZIMFEST, held in the United Kingdom.

Also, the dreadlocked Baba Harare is no pushover.

Since he became his own man after abandoning Jah Prayzah’s 3rd Generation band, Baba Harare has continued to make inroads and has mastered the art of delivering flawless acts.

This has seen him flying out of the country. Only recently, he was part of performers at this year’s edition of Y2K Southern African Music Airwaves festival in the United Kingdom.

Shinsoman, just like wine, his craft has matured with age.

He has the talent and ability to send the fans wild through his energetic performances.

Music lovers will have to part with US$10 and US$20 for the standard and VIP tickets, respectively for the show.