Hundreds benefit from free medical services

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

HUNDREDS of residents in Marondera last week benefited from a free medical outreach that was rolled out across the town by the Adam Molai Foundation in conjunction with the Health and Child Care ministry.

Several Marondera residents have been failing to access quality healthcare services due to the prevailing economic crisis and the country’s dilapidating health care facilities.

The programme ran for two days and, according to the organisers, it was oversubscribed.

Adam Molai Foundation chief executive officer Nomagugu Matibiri said: “The two-day programme went on well and we are now working on the next outreach. We were expecting to assist at least 200 people, but the numbers exceeded our expectation. We are now rolling out the programme quarterly to cater for more beneficiaries. The dream is to extend the outreach to other provinces.”

Those who benefited were from Cherutombo, Nyameni, Rusike, Ruvimbo and Yellow City suburbs, among other areas.

The team comprised medical doctors from Mahusekwa Hospital and two specialists.

The beneficiaries got free drugs among other services.