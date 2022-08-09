Huge turnout at Heroes gala

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

A PARTY mood filled the Harare International Conference Centre on Monday as a crowd comprising various age groups thronged the venue for the Heroes gala headlined by South African Afro-pop duo, Mafikizolo.

The gala, which started at exactly six o’clock in the evening, had an opening performance by Selmor Mtukudzi whose playlist comprised both her songs and her late father Oliver Mtukudzi‘s tracks, celebrating him as a hero as well.

Some of the tracks she performed were Tsika dzedu, Manyemwe, Zvine basa reyi and Amai nababa.

After Selmor’s performance, the venue immediately shifted to something like a church praise and worship session led by the energetic Agatha Murudzwa.

Murudzwa did not dumpen the audience’s lively mood as she belted both her current and yesteryear songs. She energetically performed her songs Semafashamo, Mwari makanaka and Press on with the audience singing along loudly.

Not to be outdone was the Chillspot’s popular Djs Fantan and Levels who doubled the energy consumption on the dance floor.

Clud in a white outfit and red cap, Dj Fantan interacted well with the crowd which was pressing hard against the stage.

Dj Fantan, who also paid tribute to the late dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love, mixed several songs in the local dancehall genre. He introduced Ras Caleb from his Chillspot family who also maintained the jovial mood.

Then at 2056 hours, the stage was given to Andy Muridzo who was received by ear-splitting screams from fans who could not wait to have a taste of his melodious voice.

Muridzo did not waste time to justify why fans screamed so much when he appeared on stage. His song Binocular prompted many to put on their dancing shoes and for all present revellers, the song was just perfect.

He also sang Nhekwe and Chidhafu-dhunda. Muridzo left the whole house screaming for more of his melodious voice.

Gospel sensation Mathias Mhere followed after Muridzo. Before he even started singing the crowd was already shouting favour, favour, favour leaving him no option but to sing the song.

Mhere did not only treat fans to his splendid singing, but also exhibited some dancing skills.

His playlist comprised Zino irema, Nhoroondo and Judas, among others.

After Mhere‘s performance, the permanent secretary for the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry Ndavaningi Mangwana addressed the audience on behalf of minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

By that time the crowd’s energy levels was waning and a number of people were leaving the dance floor. And when Ndux Junior came on stage after Mangwana fans appeared uninterested at first, but his dancer, Mellus, forced many back to the dance floor closer to the stage to take a closer look at his dance moves, which left the whole house screaming and clapping.

At 1123 hours in came Enzo Ishall who made fans draw even closer, maybe they wanted to confirm if he cut his dreadlocks after he recently posted pictures on social media of himself with a bald head.

Enzo did not waste time, he immediately belted out Muchiround, Kanjiva and Ahoyi, among others. He then invited the energetic Van Choga who was greeted by deafening screams.

After him urban grooves star Roki sauntered onto the stage with his Patati patata, Screenshot igunshot, Uchandifunga and his yesteryear song Chidzoka.

Just after Roki, Sandra Ndebele took to the stage and as usual she caught the crowd’s attention with her dances while singing Guva rangu with many fans joining her.

The moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived, that is the arrival of Mafikizolo.

One can safely say the wait was worth it as the duo did what it knows best.

The duo, made up of Nhlanhla Nciza and male composer Theo Kgosinkwe, performed the songs Love Potion, Ngeke Balunge, Kona and Ndihamba Nawe which the audience sang along to.

Mafikizolo appreciated fans for their support over the 25 years they have been in music.

After Mafikizolo most people were leaving the venue as some were now dozing off, but the party, however, continued with last performances from Leonard Zhakata, Mark Ngwazi and Chief Hwenje.

The closing act was by Amos Mahendere who thanked fans for coming to celebrate Heroes Day.