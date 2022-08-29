HCC employees in US$41 000 theft

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

SIX City of Harare workers were today arraigned before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda on US$41 000 theft allegations.

The HCC employees Special Tambudze (39), Dzidzai Kufasvinei (47), Samson Machingambi (46), Augustine Muchanyuri (37), Killian Tafa (56), Marcos Madamu (51) and Evans Chikombo (32) were remanded them in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.

It is alleged that on December 8, 2021, the HCC storeman locked the water storeroom located at number 10 Coventry road, Workington, Harare.

On an unknown date to the State prosecutor, around December 8 to December 15, the accused persons plotted to steal from the storeroom.

Tafa, Madamu and Chikombo who are employed as municipal police officers were monitoring the premises at the time the crime was committed.

Muchangambi who is employed as a locksmith broke the storeroom door by tempering with the tricycle lock using a metal object.

After breaking in, the accused persons stole 91x 50 millimetres bulk water meters and vanished.

On December 15, an informant discovered the theft and reported to the police.

Investigations were conducted which revealed that the HCC employees stole from the storeroom.

The police arrested Tambudze and Kufazvinei, who then implicated other accused persons.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.