By Fr Oskar Wermter

Great Hopes, Great disappointments, Fending for Ourselves,

Youth in Zimbabwe 1980–2020,

Edited by Rory Pilossof, WeaverPress, Harare 2021

THIS book has 17 contributors. Some articles are written by individuals, some are the product of researchers sharing their insights.

The majority are men, only two appear to be women.

Most are scholars of the social sciences.

The young had expected that once the country had gained Independence, the grown-ups would be able to feed their families better. Life would be secure.

The young would find that their hopes and expectations would be fulfilled. That they were right when “they and their parents believed that a good education could deliver a better future”. The great disappointment was that these hopes were not fulfilled.

The title Fending for Ourselves seems to suggest that the youth of the time before and after Independence have in this book a platform for expressing their experiences, views and hopes for the future.

But it appears that we, the readers, do not hear the voices of these young people themselves. It is mainly sociologists and historians who speak for them. Scientists do not usually speak or write in simple, straightforward language.

The sociological jargon in which they try to get their information and messages across may not be easy for young people to grasp, except for those who are already at home in research papers of scholars of the social sciences.

After all, they did not write the stories of individuals, but of classes and general categories of young people. If you want to hear voices of individuals who present what this generation of young Zimbabweans have seen and still see in their country, you have to look elsewhere. The title Fending for Ourselves seems to promise this.

The authors present a great deal of statistical material, theories and abstractions which rather hide the human drama and stories. For this we have to turn to novels and short stories of our young Zimbabwean writers, for example, Valerie Tagwira’s novel Trapped.

It tells the story of some graduates who struggle to survive because their academic success does not translate into economic success, let alone prosperity. These very bright young people are trapped in the unproductive economy and politics of the country; they have to battle, not only against this “corrupted and failed State”, but also against their own hopelessness and depression. Their parents have sacrificed so much to get their sons and daughter through school and university, only to be deeply disappointed by the little their children have achieved in terms of material gains.

Many young people had hoped that after Independence they would be rewarded for their contribution to the national effort in the “war of liberation”.

There were promises that those “who sacrificed themselves for the war effort would be suitably rewarded in independent Zimbabwe.

Questions over whether these promises were kept have been a recurring theme in much subsequent political and economic debate.”

“Many people witnessed traumatic violence: Rural families and their children lived on the frontlines (Mtisi, 2009). Rural communities frequently suffered brutal treatment, from both the colonial forces, suspecting collaboration with the guerrillas, and from the guerrillas, suspecting collaboration with government. Normal life was severely disrupted, with schools and health services particularly affected. Many people witnessed traumatic violence. Torture, summary executions and death were common. Sometimes children and youths were compelled to watch the brutal punishment of community and family members.”

Even after Independence had come, there were still traumatic events that deeply hurt and destroyed lives: One such event was the “operation restore order”. In fact “it did not restore order”, but brought total chaos. The people called it “Murambatsvina” which means in plain English “removal of dirt”.

A woman who was sitting on a heap of rubbish which used to be her little cottage, her only shelter, said, crying bitterly, “This rubbish — that is us”, meaning the people of Mbare, the oldest township in Harare.

“Every human being, … has the right to life and all that sustains life, the right to healthcare, the right to shelter. All these most basic human rights had been grossly violated by this “slum clearance”.

The title of this book on the youth before and after Independence is not just a statement of fact, but a programme. Young people no longer accept what their elders expect of them: Boys following in the footsteps of their fathers, girls no longer trying to copy their mothers, but each making their own choices. This applies to young people choosing the same vocations as their elders, and no longer accepting what their elders try to choose for them.

The scarcity of jobs does not allow young people to be free and independent in choosing their careers. This freedom which used to be taken for granted is now severely curtailed. But this also depends on the social and economic environment.

Young people who have followed their parents into exile in countries with greater freedoms in such questions of choice, are enabled to choose careers reflecting their own preference, rather than accepting their elders choosing for them.

Any man-made law that prevents people from preserving and protecting life and endangers their very existence like being forced to sleep in the open at near-zero temperatures loses its force and validity.

The people have a right to ignore such laws and regulations. That is the classic teaching of the Catholic Church.”

The same mechanism seems to be at work in areas like sexuality, contraception, reproductive rights, abortion, retaining or forfeiting virginity, choice of marriage partners: Young couples are now “fending for themselves” also in these areas, where elders used to lay down the laws of behaviour in former times.

There was little doubt in those days what these patterns of behaviour were and that they had to be obeyed as a matter of course.

The elders would be able to support their families, finding better paid work, the young would not find that all their learning was leading absolutely nowhere, they would get good workplaces in pleasant surroundings, fulfilling their great expectations that prosperity would enable them to start families.

Very soon all these hopes were dashed. The wealth of the nation was reserved for the elite, and the proletariat were used at best as “Green Bombers”, and in violence and warlike situations, as cannon fodder.

The “slum clearance” (Murambatsvina) demonstrated to the people, old and young, that the leaders, who had won a victory at the expense of the young and the poor, despised the people who had carried the heaviest burden in the war of liberation and treated them as “dirt” (“Murambatsvina — the “dirt and rubbish” that is us [meaning the poor and oppressed]).

Some leaders and politicians have failed to connect with the “masses” and to truly sympathise with them, understanding them through true empathy (putting themselves into the shoes of “the masses” and feel with them what it is like being a Zimbabwean who has no social, economic, political security, and no rights actually enforced.)

The late President Robert Mugabe insulted his people when he called them “totem-less” — a totem mostly in the shape of an animal like elephant, crocodile, lion, zebra, rhinoceros and others defines a person’s identity and clan.

His ridiculing the people of Zimbabwe practically meant that he denied that they were fully human. This showed how much he held them in contempt, even though they are the citizens who put him into power.

Even using the expression “the masses” (though found very often in Marxist rhetoric), seems to indicate a failure to appreciate the human dignity of citizens. Only the well educated may know the meaning of such political jargon and its historical background.

“Today there is little or no guarantee of employment whatsoever for those who go through Zimbabwe’s education system. Including those who graduate from its universities.”

Selling a false dream … The dream of employment after schooling has outlived its purpose. The education system have to be redirected towards education for work rather than education for employment. [we need] entrepreneurial curricula through which youths are taught at various levels to create working opportunities for themselves and others.”

“The ever expanding informal sector is a demonstration of creativity and adaptation.” Universities do not teach students the self-employment skills required in the informal sector. During the land reform, ‘Zanu PF intensified nationalist authoritarianism, violence and intimidation during and after elections … Youth militarisation intensified after 2000 and particularly during the 2002 elections … Teachers in rural areas were also targeted, resulting in massive migration to urban areas and frequently out of the country” Fending for Ourselves, p. 77.

Being able to express social and individual development in a new age requires a new language making use of new concepts. This is not always successful. Example: sexuality of young women between tradition and modernity, a problem to be negotiated between generations.

The question which has to be answered in this context is: Does sexuality belong to the persons engaged in “liberated” sex?, “My body is mine”, “How do I define my sexual rights?”

“The earlier we know and access contraceptives, the better we are to face realities and protect ourselves. … “The escape from traditional views on femininity and respectability to individual selfhood is likely to be fraught with tensions and contradictions “(p. 167). Ngonidzashe Muwona seems to deny the parent generation the right to counsel young women “I was not free around her (sister-in-charge of clinic)”.

“…Neoliberalism has infiltrated the sexual lives of many young Zimbabwean women and sought to promote a non-prohibitive sexuality discourse for them built on their ability to balance needs and rights (170).

Young people who do not find formal employment despite a good education opt for informal employment (self-employment).

To answer all the questions as regards premarital sex seems to go beyond the perimeter of this study and would require another book. (167)

Young women in Zimbabwe “are now subscribing to the principle that losing or preserving one’s virginity should be a personal choice”.

But another question must be answered in this context: what about the social consequences of extra-marital sexual intercourse? What about abortion rights? Children born out of wedlock? What is the role of the family in coping with such children, born into a situation of non-existent social security?

Children in this situation: are persons who have made a personal choice of early sexual intimacy ready to accept the responsibility of caring for the child out of such a relationship?

The authors of the essays presented in this book seem to be ready to give clear answers to all problems arising out of the new evaluation of early and freely chosen sexual intimacy. Will parents really agree to the possible consequences?

Are the young and their parents entirely free to fend for themselves in all these very complex situations? Are there safe and risk-free solutions we can offer young people? It may be necessary to point out that we sometimes do not yet have reliable information on the medical, social and moral implications of all the answers and solutions offered.

The careful would like a list of all abbreviations and their meanings.

“Fending for ourselves” is recommended to all (teachers, pastors, parents, all in touch with youth etc.) who need an introduction to the issues our young people have to deal with in a responsible way.