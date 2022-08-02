Govt reserves mines for youths

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA/ SHARON BUWERIMWE

GOVERNMENT says it has set aside mining concessions in eight of the country’s 10 provinces for the youths.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said government had agreed to reserve mines for prospecting and pegging of areas in the eight provinces.

“Section 20 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe states that the “State and its institutions and agencies at every level must take reasonable measures, including affirmative action to ensure that youths are afforded opportunities for employment and other avenues to economic empowerment,” she said.

“Accordingly, Cabinet approved to reserve against prospecting and pegging portions of areas in the eight provinces. A framework which will clearly outline the implementation modalities for the programme will be shared with the public soon. Cabinet also approved the Finance ministry to fund the youths in mining, a programme to enable the youth to optimise the mining concessions.”

Cabinet also approved the memorandum of understanding between government and the African Diaspora Development Institute, which will fund the development of a gold mining centre in Pondoroza village, Mashonaland West province.