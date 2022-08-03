Govt opens floodgates on bus imports

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

GOVERNMENT has suspended import duty on public transport buses with approved importers enjoying duty-free rebate for not more than 20 public transport vehicles.

This was revealed by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube in Statutory Instrument (SI) 138 of 2022 titled: Customs and Excise (Suspension)(Amendment) Regulation, which was recently gazetted.

SI 138 of 2022 suspends import duty for approved importers of buses.

According to the new regulations, approved importers are public bus operators duly registered in terms of Part III of the Road Motor Transportation Act (Chapter 13:15).

Bus operators will, however, not be allowed to import more than 20 buses in any 12-month period beginning this month.

“Customs duty shall be suspended on importation of public service buses imported by approved importers in terms of this section at a customs duty rate of zero per centum,” the notice read.

“An approved importer shall be allowed to import not more than 20 public service buses in any 12-month period beginning 1st July, 2022.

“The secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development shall, on a case-by-case basis, recommend to the commissioner qualifying public service bus operators duly registered in terms of Part III of the Road Motor Transportation Act (Chapter 13:15).

“A public service bus shall be admitted under suspension of duty only if the approved importer has been furnished to the satisfaction of the commissioner,” the SI added.