Goal drought worries Antipas

By Courage Nyaya

Chicken Inn head coach Joey Antipas is worried that his team’s poor conversion rate could be their biggest undoing in their bid to maintain a title challenge in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The GameCocks strike force has lacked potency in recent matches, failing to find the back of the net twice in succession after losing 3-0 to Dynamos and recording a goalless draw with ZPC Kariba last week. That run of form has seen them fall to 3rd position.

“We have to score goals to win a game so we have to work on our confidence in front of goal because we are creating the chances, but not taking them. We just have to change our fortunes around and try to put points on board and as a coach I need to encourage the players to put in big performances to get us back to winning ways,” Antipas told NewsDay Sports.

Despite dropping points, Antipas says he picked some positives in their last fixture against ZPC Kariba.

“Yes, we did play well in Kariba, although we dropped points and were unfortunate not to come away with three points. There were positives to take out from our last game which was not conceding,” he said.

Reigning champions FC Platinum lead the way with 50 points, while Dynamos and Chicken Inn occupy second and third positions, respectively with 42 points while Manica Diamonds round off the top four with 35 points from 23 matches.

The fight at the bottom is just as intriguing.

Whawha are the basement side with 19 points, while Tenax and Bulawayo City each have 21 points on 17th and 16th positions. Harare City complete the relegation zone with 22 points.