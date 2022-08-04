Gems re-group for final polishing series, World Cup preps

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

THE Zimbabwe netball team, the Gems, have named a 15-member squad for their final training camp which commences today ahead of the Netball World Cup qualifiers slated for August 20-27 in Pretoria, South Africa.

The team took a short breather this week after a lengthy training camp and will troop back to camp in Harare today for the final stretch of their

preparations.

This will be their third training camp with the first one having been conducted in March and the second one last month.

Australia-based Gems shooter Joice Takaidza has been added to the squad and her experience is expected to boost the team.

Patricia Mauladi, who also received a late call up to the national team, is part of the team as she will add her experience and expertise in the midcourt, which had been an area of concern of late.

Gems manager Agnes Chiroodza said the short break had helped the girls to re charge their batteries.

“The break has helped us more because the girls had enough time to rest and gear up for the final preparations,” she said.

“We are expecting Joice to join the team on August 13. She can boost the team considering her height and experience in these games. She is one of our most experienced and mature goal shooters.”

Chiroodza remains optimistic that the team will secure one of the remaining two slots at the finals to be hosted in South Africa next year.

“We want to assure our supporters and the whole nation that we are going to qualify for the World Cup next year. We are more than ready for the battle and we are going to make the nation proud.”

The squad

Felistus Kwangwa (Surrey Storm, England), Chipo Shoko, Priscilla Ndlovu, Claris Kwaramba, Tanaka Sharleen Makusha, Elizabeth Mushore, Progress Moyo (Platinum Queens) Ursula Ndlovu, Beaulla Hlungwane, (Glow Petroleum), Patricia Mauladi, Sharon Bwanali, Tafadzwa Matura, (ZDF), Nobukhosi Ndlovu, (Gold Reef), Nicole Muzanenhamo, (Green Fuel) and Joyce Takaidza.