Former mine workers cry foul over packages

THE Solidarity Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (SOMWUZ) has dragged into the spotlight diversified mining group RioZim Limited over unpaid packages of 191 workers retrenched last month.

Speaking to NewsDay, SOMWUZ secretary-general Prince Mpala claimed that the company was ill-treating its local employees.

“The miners are being treated as slaves and we as a trade union are pushing to help them. Some few months ago we were happy to hear that President Emmerson Mnangagwa went to commission a BIOX plant at Cam and Motor Mine, but we are perplexed to see that they are failing to pay their workers,” Mpala said.

He added that 191 workers were retrenched and the company has failed to pay retrenchment packages two months on.

“The workers are in a tight situation because some of them had to settle debts, loans and rentals. We have tried to meet the management and show them what was taking place. They said that they had no authority to explain why the workers were not being paid,” Mpala said.

One of the retrenchees, who requested anonymity, confirmed that they had not received their packages since July.

“We were contract workers and were retrenched in July on short notice but we were supposed to be given a two-week notice. So, our packages have not been paid since July. Our representatives were supposed to meet with the management, who refused to meet with them,” the employee said.

RioZim spokesperson Wilson Gwatiringa refused to comment on the matter.

“I have no comment,” he said.