“Female artists must not undervalue competences”

BY AGATHA CHUMA

WHILE some people end up regretting certain moves they made in life, female sculptor Dorcas Mutemasango does not feel ashamed of having been a vendor before shifting to sculpting.

The Chitungwiza-based sculptor said for the past seven years, she lived a decent life through sculpting.

“I was a vendor before embarking on this stone carving journey and I have seen the benefits of this industry,” she said, adding that it was a very hard job, but at the end of the day she enjoyed the profits of her sweat.

“I was motivated by veteran sculptor Givemore Mashaya to take this path and I do not regret the move and decision I took. The way he (Mashaya) does his work caught my attention and I told myself that although I am a woman, I am capable of doing it too.”

With nature also being part of Mutemasango’s inspiration, most of her carvings are birds.

“This industry requires someone passionate and goal oriented. I challenge other women not to underestimate their capability. They should at least try before judging the skill they hold,” she said, pointing out that women should not be cry babies.

“I know that a lot of women care about their health and are afraid of lifting heavy equipment and spending time in a dusty place, my message is, dust can turn into money,” she said, adding that she had enjoyed being her own boss for the past seven years.

“I have also gained exposure from carving as most people now come looking for me after seeing my work on social media platforms and from people who buy my pieces.”

Although Mutemasango has not been out of the country for exhibition, she boasts a second-place prize for the Artistic Africa 2017 Brock Sculpture Awards.