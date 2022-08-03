FC Platinum chase Caps’ record

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League pacesetters FC Platinum are on the brink of breaking a long-standing record in the topflight.

The Zvishavane-based outfit will set a new record of points tally in the domestic premiership if they hit 80 points this season.

CAPS United holds the record of the most points tally per season since modern-day premiership after finishing with a phenomenal tally of 79 points in a dominant era when they won the championship in 2004 under Charles Mhlauri.

They beat Bulawayo giants Highlanders to the trophy after Bosso settled for a distance second with 64 points.

That all-conquering Caps United squad went on to successfully defend their championship in 2005.

More importantly though is that despite the Green Machine managing that feat in a league that had only 16 teams, their 79 points record is still stands today.

The championship is now competed for by 18 teams — suggesting there is a greater chance for them to break that record, but sadly, it has been stubbornly elusive.

In 2018 FC Platinum — who are eying the championship for the fourth successive season, missed Caps United’s 79 points by the nose, after finishing on 78 points in a gripping joust against Ngezi Platinum who ended the season three points behind.

However, coach Norman Mapeza and his Zvishavane-based side are confident of reaching the milestone after a remarkable run of form this season.

Following the departure of several experienced players, the FC Platinum coach had to mouldia new squad comprising mostly young players.

While he publicly stated at the start of the season that he had not set out to win the league title this term, the way his charges have conducted their business must have surprised him.

The league’s pass masters have been impressive with their superiority over opposition.

Mapeza usually focuses on phased build-up in his play and demands reaction when the team loses possession. He wants everyone to run.

That appears to have been his magic wand. FC Platinum are enjoying a cool breeze at the top of the table with 50 points after 23 rounds of matches, eight points ahead of Harare giants Dynamos and Chicken Inn, who each have 42 points.

The miners have not tasted defeat in the last 10 games. They have also not conceded a goal in those matches, which is the longest by any club in the Castle Lager Premiership. They have scored 19 goals.