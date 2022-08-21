Farmer launches informal education initiative

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZANU PF Makoni district co-ordination committee secretary for lands Shepherd Nyika has launched an informal education initiative targeting youths for self-help projects.

Nyika, in partnership with the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, launched the initiative in Makoni Central ward 19 at St Luke’s Primary School at the weekend.

Several government officials and Zanu PF officials attended the launch. The initiative will see youths receiving training in bakery, gardening, sewing, detergent making and poultry rearing, among others.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday Nyika said they were targeting every child in Makoni district.

“We have launched a project whereby we are targeting youths who might not have passed formal education.

“This is not the end of the world. So, we are targeting a project for informal education.

“l am helping some youths with chickens so that they can start poultry projects. There is a lot these youths can do to sustain their lives,” Nyika said.

Nyika is also donating food to the less privileged and the elderly in the district.

Recently, he was reconised by the Lands ministry as one of the country’s most successful young farmers.

Nyika was last year offered a 250-hectare farm (Darkbridge Farm near Nyazura) by the government to venture into farming.

Nyika harvested 2 000 tonnes of maize, 25 tonnes of sugar beans, eight tonnes of traditional grains as well as 50 tonnes of soyabeans.

The young farmer said before getting the farm, he used to rent land.