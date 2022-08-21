‘Esidakeni persecutions counterproductive’

BY SILAS NKALA

ZAPU leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo has described the continuing wrangle around the ownership of Esidakeni farm as counter revolutionary.

The wrangle is between Kershelmar Farms Private Limited (the owners of Esidakeni Farm), the Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu and the National University of Science and Technology (Nust)’s Dumisani Madzivanyati.

Nkomo’s remarks follow the arrest of Kershelmar Farm directors Zephaniah Dhlamini and Charles Moyo last week for unlawful occupation of the property. The two are co-directors of Kershelmar Farms Private Limited together with human rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga.

“The persecution of Malunga and his colleagues is counter revolutionary and criminal. Fathers of the struggle, including Malunga’s father (Sydney Malunga), fought for the protection of property rights. Zanu PF is doing the opposite.

“It’s sad that those who hoarded farms are now hounding productive and budding black farmers out of the farms. It’s a shame for a nation that cannot feed its own people,” Nkomo said.

“The Esidakeni saga is a classic example of the reversal of everything that our fathers fought for. We have a collective responsibility to resist.”

Dhlamini and Moyo were granted $10 000 bail each after appearing before a Tsholotsho magistrate on Monday last week. They were remanded to September 6, 2022.

Contacted for comment, Mpofu said the issue had nothing to do with him.

“Why do you want to be used? That issue has nothing to do with me,’’ Mpofu said.

The farm has been at the centre of a protracted dispute where a number of top ranking officials in government have been implicated including some security officials.