Dzimbanhete incorporates modern architectural work

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

ARTS and cultural resource centre, Dzimbanhete Arts and Cultural Interactions Centre Trust has partnered United States-based arts company Luftwek Arts in creating a 5kv solar-powered architectural artwork.

The arts centre is known for having an All-Africa village outlook and as the name suggests, it comprises different village structures that represent all the significant African architectural styles.

In an interview, Dzimbanhete director Jonathan Goredema said the new architectural artwork named Zuva was a new colour, light and sound site-specific art installation inspired by African indigenous architecture and designed by Chicago art collective Luftwek.

“The new architecture work comprises lights inside the structure with different colours; so the only creative side of this is that there is a structure which works hand-in-hand with a light.

“As an artwork it is going to influence artists in their creativity in working with different media… It is, therefore, a welcome experience to have such ideas,” Goredema stated.

The inspiration for coming up with this light-powered structure came from the idea that the culture centre is the construction of an All-Africa village.

The director explained that the solar-powered model artwork had not only assisted the arts centre, but it had also benefited the surrounding community through easy access to water.

“This move is not only welcomed at the arts centre, but the whole community because previously we were using an electric generator to power borehole water; but since we are now having a solar system there is excess water to cater for even the garden,” added Goredema.