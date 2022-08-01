Dynamos retain slim title hopes

BY HENRY MHARA

Dynamos is still hopeful of hunting down Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log leaders FC Platinum despite the eight-point gap between the two teams with 11 matches still to be played.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya has refused to throw in the towel in the battle for the PSL title and insists that the race is not yet over.

DeMbare beat Bulawayo Chiefs 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday to move above Chicken Inn into second position after the Bulawayo side had stumbled a day earlier when they were held to a goalless draw away to Kariba.

Trevor Mavunga and Evans Katema’s goals on either side of the half, the latter’s first of the season, secured the comfortable win.

After the match, Ndiraya refused to concede defeat in the title race.

He does not believe it is done and dusted.

“It’s still game on,” Ndiraya reckons.

“It’s not over yet. There are many games still to play so we keep fighting. We are going up and I hope we will keep on the same trajectory and see what happens at the end of the season, but the title race is still very much on.”

Dynamos are above Chicken Inn due to a superior goal difference.

Both teams have 42 points.

With 11 games still to go, Ndiraya expects a lot of twists to come along the way.

“There are very difficult games to come for all the teams. We have to wait and see how we are all going to navigate through that terrain but I’m happy that we are coming up again and hopefully we can keep fighting and get points as we go forward.”

Dynamos still have some tough remaining fixtures in the run-in. Notable matches still to come for them are clashes against Caps United, Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Herentals.

Dynamos lost ground to FC Platinum after they fell to Yadah and Cranborne Bullets, and drew with Triangle and FC Platinum in the second half of the season.

FC Platinum still have tough matches against Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle, Highlanders, Caps United, Herentals and Chicken Inn.

Chicken Inn’s run-in looks even more daunting. Their remaining fixtures include big games against Caps United, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Highlanders, Herentals, Black Rhinos and Triangle.

The premier league’s intriguing race will take a back seat this weekend to the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round matches.