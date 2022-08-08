Dynamos get major boost

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS have been handed a major boost ahead of their trip to Rusape on Sunday, following the return of two key midfielders for the match against Tenax.

The Harare giants have been stretched in midfield in recent weeks, with injuries to King Nadolo, Shadreck Nyahwa and Ralph Kawondera.

Poster boy Bill Antonio is also absent as he is away in Belgium for trials.

The quartet did not take part in the team’s last two matches against Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs, but were barely missed as Dynamos cruised to comfortable victories.

Premier league football action was put on hold last week to make way for the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round matches which were contested by four bottom side teams.

It appears the break came as a blessing for Dynamos, as club coach Tonderai Ndiraya yesterday revealing to NewsDay Sport that Nadolo and Kawondera had fully recovered and could be involved at the weekend.

The duo joined the rest of the squad in training last week and should be available for the trip to Vengere Stadium for a tricky clash against Tenax.

The prison wardens, who are fighting to avoid relegation, will be under a new coach after Shadreck Mugurasave threw in the towel last week.

The game has, however, come too early for Nyahwa.

The left-footed utility player could join the rest of the squad in training this week after he was involved in individual light training last week.

In their absence, 18-year-old Junior Makunike and Keith Murera have managed to perfectly fill the hole and it will be difficult for Ndiraya to drop them for the weekend match.

The bad news is, however, that striker Tinashe Makanda could miss the journey to Rusape due to an injury.

The ginger-haired forward pulled out of training last week after he received a knock on his ankle.

It is unclear when he would return to training and this could be a big blow to Ndiraya.

Makanda played a big role in the team’s last two games, during which he made rare starts.

The former Highlanders man provided an assist for the team’s third goal in the 3-0 drubbing against Chicken Inn and was one of the outstanding players in the 2-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Second-placed Dynamos will be looking to make three wins in a row and maintain pressure on log leaders FC Platinum in the race for the title.

The Zvishavane-based side lead the way with 50 points, eight clear of Dynamos with 10 games remaining.

Dynamos could start the match on Sunday on third position and 11 points behind the log leaders if third-placed Chicken Inn and FC Platinum win their matches on Saturday.

Chicken Inn, who have been struggling of late, host relegation embattled Harare City, while the defending champions are expected to continue with their good form when they take on Black Rhinos at Mandava Stadium.

Matchday 24 fixtures

Friday: Yadah v WhaWha (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Cranborne Bullets v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Vengere), Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), Herentals College v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Fc Platinum v Black Rhinos (Mandava)

Sunday: Tenax v Dynamos (Vengere), Bulawayo Chiefs v Zpc Kariba (Luveve), Triangle United v Manica Diamonds (Gibbo), Caps United v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium)