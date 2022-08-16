Dhlakama raises travel fatigue concerns

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ZPC KARIBA coach Rodwell Dhlakama fears that constant travels will take a toll on his players ahead of another trip to Bulawayo for a Chibuku Super Cup first round clash with Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bulawayo Chiefs, who were seeded in the competition, host ZPC Kariba, who booted out Bulawayo City at Mandava Stadium on August 6.

The power utility side were in Bulawayo on Sunday where they lost 2-1 to the Ninjas at Luveve Stadium in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie.

This trip came after the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round match in Zvishavane and Dhlakama said such travels will eventually take their toll on his players.

“The management of the league has to look into that because we are killing the players. They don’t give us anything in terms of value that is expected by the teams. It is not upon us, it is upon them because it is not a secret that we travelled to Zvishavane and we had to go back to Kariba; we travelled to Bulawayo today (Sunday). We have to go back to Kariba and we are coming back to Bulawayo again. In a space of two weeks we have travelled three times, more than 7 000km. I think that is not fair on us,” Dhlakama said.

WhaWha also made it to the first round after shooting past Cranborne Bullets on August 6 at Mandava Stadium.

They lost to Yadah away in a league match at the weekend and the preliminary round passage in the tournament ensured they will be away to giants Dynamos at the weekend for the first round of the cup.

Reigning league champions, FC Platinum, play Tenax.

Chicken Inn had a fruitful weekend, beating visiting Harare City to close the gap on FC Platinum and they face the same opponents in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Manica Diamonds host Yadah hoping to progress in the biggest knockout competition.

Herentals are away to Ngezi Platinum Stars, while Highlanders have a trip to Triangle for a date with the Sugar Boys.

Caps United make their first visit to Vengere Stadium this term for a date with Black Rhinos.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of September 17-18, the semi-finals on the weekend of October 15-6 while the final will be on November 19.

