Desist from hate speech, ZHRC tells govt officials

BY METHEMBE SIBANDA

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has called on government officials to desist from using hate speech and to respect human rights as set out in the Declaration of Rights.

Recently, the ZHRC warned politicians against using hate speech when sloganeering as it disturbs the peace and personal security of citizens.

ZHRC said it was investigating all cases of hate speech in the country to determine the next course of action.

The rights body urged government to guarantee security of citizens.

“Human rights and freedoms are guaranteed in the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which is the supreme law of the land. In line with section 44 of the same Constitution, the ZHRC is calling upon every person, institution, and every agency of government at every level to respect, protect, promote, and fulfil the rights and freedoms set out in the Declaration of Rights,” it said in statement yesterday.

“The commission has noted with great concern recent political statements in the form of political sloganeering and hate speech by some reckless and unscrupulous political actors that have the tendency of disturbing the peace and personal security of other people. In its previous public statements, the commission expressed its aversion to continued churning out of intolerance to diversity through increased incidents of hate speech and incitement to violence as reported in both social and mainstream media in Zimbabwe.

“The ZHRC, in line with its mandate, is following up on these incidents and investigating to verify facts in order to determine the next course of action. National development goals and the enjoyment of fundamental human rights and freedoms can only be possible in a peaceful, tolerant, and free society.