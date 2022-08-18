DeMbare seek Chibuku cheer

BY HENRY MHARA

Dynamos are not being too choosy with their brews as they want both the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League and the Chibuku Super Cup.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya has set his players the task of winning both the league title and the Chibuku Super Cup tournament this season.

The Harare giants are second in the title race, six points behind FC Platinum with 10 matches remaining.

Ndiraya has admitted his team is in an inferior position to win the league title this season, leaving the Chibuku Super Cup as their only realistic chance of winning some silverware this term.

But he has not given up on fighting for both.

They begin the Chibuku Super campaign tomorrow with a clash against struggling WhaWha at the National Sports Stadium.

“Cup games are different from league games but it depends on what we want to achieve as a team,” Ndiraya said.

“We want a double and the cup campaign is what we can control at the moment. In the league, FC Platinum are in control but we will fight until the end. We are getting into the cup games with a different attitude, different mentality because the cup is there and we can see it. It’s just up to us to put in the work and make sure that we qualify to the next round of the competition. We are playing WhaWha, not an easy opponent at all because their position on the log in the Premier Soccer League doesn’t really reflect how they play.”

Dynamos, who are yet to win the Chibuku Super Cup since its relaunch in 2013, were eliminated from the competition in the last edition at the semifinal stage by eventual winners FC Platinum.

Ndiraya’s men go into the clash against WhaWha with their tails up following a good run of results in the league which have seen them going on a three-match winning streak, including a dramatic 2-0 win away to Tenax last week.

“It’s a bit difficult to keep the players focused because we are in a very good space, but what I’m happy about is the confidence which has now come back into the players,” Ndiraya said.

“I’m also happy on how they showed character in our last match in the dying moments.”

In contrast, WhaWha are going into the match with their tails firmly tucked away.

The basement team has lost its last three matches, including a 3-0 drubbing by Yadah last week.

Dynamos will be without captain Patson Jaure, who is attending a coaching course, but they welcome back Frank Makarati from injury.

Bill Antonio who was away in Belgium on trials is also back with the team and is expected to play a part tomorrow.

Chibuku First Round Fixtures

Today: Chicken Inn v Harare City (Luveve), FC Platinum v Tenax (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Caps United (Vengere), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Herentals (Baobab).

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Yadah (Venegere), Dynamos v Whawha (NSS), Triangle v Highlanders (Gibbo)