DeMbare issue Platinum warning

BY HENRY MHARA

Dynamos captain Patson Jaure has warned FC Platinum that his team will give them a good fight for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title ahead of DeMbare’s trip to Kariba for a date with ZPC Kariba this afternoon.

The Harare giants will be involved in the lunch time kickoff hoping to put some pressure on FC Platinum who play at 3pm against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Jaure expects a tough challenge against “an excellent FC Platinum side” in the remaining 10 league fixtures but said his men are determined to push the Norman Mapeza-coached side all the way.

FC Platinum are cruising in front of the race where they have been undefeated in the last eleven matches.

“We have a very good chance of winning the title,” Jaure said.

“This is football and anything can happen in the remaining matches, so we remain hopeful. My plea goes to the supporters to come and support us in their numbers. They have to push us to do better because they give us that extra motivation to do well.

“FC Platinum are leading the race and are an excellent side, but they can still stumble at some point and we should be ready to take full advantage. All the matches remaining will be tough because almost every team is fighting for something, be it to win the title or to avoid relegation.”

Dynamos have won their last three matches in the league, which have seen them reducing the gap at the top to six points from eight.

“We know that if we lose one match then we might be out of the race, so all the games coming will be a do-or-die affair for us and the other title chasers. We are taking each game as it comes now, hoping to win the next match and then the next one.”

He is expecting a tough contest against ZPC Kariba who are haunted by the threats of relegation.

Today’s maximum temperature in Kariba is expected to reach 32° in the afternoon and Jaure believes the hot conditions will have a bearing on the outcome of the contest.

ZPC Kariba need to win this match to steer clear of relegation dogfight.

Rodwell Dhlakama’s charges have remained winless in their last three matches, sit on 14th position with 23 points, just a point above Harare City who sit on the relegation cut-off point.

Dynamos travelled to Kariba without striker Alex Orotomal and Shadreck Nyahwa because of injuries.